Submitted information

The Salvation Army is now in its annual LemonAID days, following its recent kickoff event at Walmart this past Saturday.

The organization is asking the community to set up LemonAID booths on behalf of The Salvation Army. It can be a traditional style LemonAID booth or something a little more creative, like a drive-through booth or door-to-door LemonAID deliveries.

“All we’re asking is for people to sign up with us, do their lemonAID fund-raiser, and bring the money to us, so that we can use it to serve our community food,” said Lieutentant Josh Morales of the Salvation Army.

Oftentimes, kids want to help schoolmates in need, but they are not sure what they can do, Morales noted. LemonAID gives them a fun way to solve that problem. All they do is set up, bring the money to the Salvation Army, and that organization helps the kids that need it. It’s kids helping hungry kids!

There are some benefits to signing up, too. For those who sign up, the Salvation Army gets them started with a starter kit, which includes the first batch of lemonade and some promotional posters to help draw attention.

Also, by signing up and bringing in raised money to the organization by its finale day (July 21), volunteers will get free entry into the Finale pool party at the YWCA, as well as a t-shirt.

All of this is simply put in place so kids can get involved in their community and help feed the hungry. It’s all about kids helping hungry kids.