Crestview Student Council sponsored a Relay for Life for high school students and staff. There were 369 participants composed of students and school staff divided into 78 teams who walked or ran to see which team could walk the most laps around the track. There was also a team costume contest. Student Council also sponsored three elementary relays, all of which had a survivors’ lap, and also competed for the class with the most laps walked. The relay raised over $3,000 for The American Cancer Society. Student Council officers Ford Tatum, Baylee Hall, Sydney Bowen, and Ashley Dealey were co-chairs of the relays, Griffin Waltmire announced the event, and all Student Council members in grades 6-12 helped plan and run the relays. This is the seventh year for Crestview to have a Relay for Life. Here, Student Council members Hailey Michaud, Isaiah LaTurner, Ethan Greulach, Lexi Gregory, and 2017-2018 President Ally McCoy present the donation to American Cancer Society representative Cheryl Eddy. (Crestview photo)