Print for later

Tweet about it

Estate of Richard E. Hoover Sr., estate of Richard Edward Hoover Sr. to Georgia L. Hoover, portion of inlot 3643 in Van Wert.

David Wayne Keuneke and Debra S. Keuneke to Joshua Keuneke and Melisa Keuneke, portion of section 31 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Helen Hogan to Earl Brodbeck, Earl J. Brodbeck, portion of inlot 79 in Willshire.

Rhonda K. Bates and Donna J. Williamson to Brenden Bates, portion of inlot 51 in Willshire.

Phillip M. Farris Living Trust, Robin S. Farris Living Trust to Defiance Trail Enterprises LLC, portion of section 22 in Hoaglin Township.

Treva I. Hillery Trust to Roger L. Welch Revocable Living Trust, portion of lot 136 in Van Wert subdivision.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Melissa Jean Kitchings and Paul Evans Kitchings Jr., inlot 3780 in Van Wert.

Lynette A. Brinkman to Jeffery E. Brinkman, portion of section 32 in Washington Township.

Estate of Samuel A. Brewster Sr., estate of Samuel A. Brewster Sr. to Darcus D. Brewster, portion of section 35 in Liberty Township.

Robert D. Gamble Jr. and Nicole R. Gamble to Paul C. Mandeville and Nicole M. Mandeville, portion of section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Phillip L. Holmes to Robert D. Gamble Jr. and Nicole R. Gamble, portion of section 18 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Rick T. Miller, Estate of Richard T. Miller to Erika M. Miller, portion of inlot 940 in Delphos.

Estate of Norbert J. Reinhart to Beverly A. Reinhart, James N. Reinhart II, Anthony F. Reinhart, Derek Tamsen, Trevor Tamsen, and Ashley Hangebach, portion of lot 101-1, Van Wert subdivision, portion of inlot 1269 in Van Wert, and portion of lot 249, Van Wert subdivision.

Estate of Michael M. Letter to Gloria J. Letter, portion of inlot 103-2 in Van Wert.

Patricia A. Etzler, Patricia A. Rode, and Johnnie L. Etzler to Patricia A. Etzler and Johnnie L. Etzler, portion of section 6 in Washington Township.

Comprehensive Health Care Inc. to Fox Road Investment LLC, lot 428-1, Van Wert subdivision.

Bradley K. Jones, Katherine Jones, and Katherine L. Jones to Dave Taylor, portion of inlot 169 in Delphos.

Cheryl C. Wallace to RSP Wallace LLC, portion of section 5 in Pleasant Township.

Joseph Mustard and Natalie Mustard to Edward L. Lunz, portion of section 6 in Ridge Township (lots 4 and 5, Sarah B. Kanan subdivision).

Jenypher Cunningham and Audra M. Miller to Matthew T. Miller, portion of section 29 in Hoaglin Township.

Roberta L. Englehart, Mark A. Englehart, and Sharon A. Carr to Roberta L. Englehart, Sharon A. Carr, and Ronald Agler, inlot 594 in Ohio City.

Roberta L. Englehart, Mark A. Englehart, Sharon A. Carr, Ronald Agler, and Gladys Agler to Mary L. Moody and Larry D. Moody, inlot 594 in Ohio City.

Kent R. Miller to Kelly W. Dickens, portion of section 22 in Tully Township.

Kenneth R. Brummette, Camilla L. Brummette, and Camilla Brummette to Rosemary A. Girod, portion of inlets 3 and 1 in Ohio City.

Wayne B. Small to Mark C. Small, Mark Christopher Small, portion of section 6 in Tully Township.

Gregory L. Small and Diane Small to Mark C. Small, Mark Christopher Small, portion of section 6 in Tully Township.

Shirley G. Hoffman to Milton D. Hoffman and Lesley C. Hoffman, portion of section 5 in Harrison Township.

Robert E. Baldauf and Dottie M. Baldauf to Anthony R. Baldauf and Amy L. Baldauf, portion of section 32 in Washington Township.

Estate of Richard C. Kreischer Sr. to Yvonne C. Chiapetta, Vicki L. Laux, and Richard C. Kreischer Jr., portion of section 29 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Diane L. Thompson to Tyler R. Thompson, portion of section 21 in Ridge Township.

Brenda R. Smith, by sheriff, to LSF9 Master Participation Trust, portion of inlots 982 and 983 in Van Wert.

Citizens National Bank to Lowell L. Sidle Jr. and Patricia A. Sidle, inlot 1902 in Van Wert.

Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc. to Joseph Warnecke, portion of inlot 700 in Delphos.

Barbara J. Miller to Alexis A. Speaks, portion of inlots 318 and 319 in Convoy.

Roy E. Phlipot, Mary Jo Phlipot, Roy Phlipot to VanWert Count Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 619 in Van Wert.