Van Wert independent sports

Two Van Wert County baseball players have been named Division IV Honorable Mention all-Ohio, by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Lincolnview shortstop Chayten Overholt hit .370 during his junior campaign, and his fielding percentage was perfect throughout the season. He was named Lancer MVP at the end of the season.

Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten was 5-1 on the mound, with a 1.17 ERA, 45 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 36 innings. At the plate, Rolsten batted .390, with 22 RBI. He finished as runner up, for Northwest Conference Player of the Year honors.

The recent Crestview graduate was also selected to participate in the 2017 Mizuno All-Senior Start Series. The prestigious series will be played June 8 and 9 at Bill Davis Stadium at Ohio State University. There will be four teams of 20 players, each playing round robin format to showcase the top 80 senior players in Ohio.