The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Ladies Day at the Range on Saturday, May 13. It begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

The event is for women who are looking for a chance for instruction in the use of firearms. This class focuses on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun shooting sports can be.

Girls and women ages 10 and up are welcome to participate; however, the girls will need to have a mother or grandmother with them.

The club will be using .22-caliber rifles and .22 pistols. Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection, as everything is provided.

For those who own a firearm and would like more instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. Those who bring their own equipment also need to bring their own ammunition.

Those who have attended before may still attend again. Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited to the first 16 women to register. Call 419.889.9124 to register or for more information. There is no cost for this class, which is sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and Friends of the NRA.