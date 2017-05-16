Don Vonderau, president of the Convoy Conservation Club/Fox Hunters, presented a check for $500 to Vicki Saylor, board member of the Village of Convoy Historical Society, for the Convoy Opera House restoration project. The society has been awarded $60,000 from the State Capital Improvements Fund to begin the project, and has raised $30,000 to complete Phase I of the project. Fundraising for Phase II of the restoration project has begun for an additional $30,000 to make the opera house handicap accessible. A memorial/honoree plaque will be displayed for monetary gifts of $1,000 or more. Membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of Convoy’s history and culture. General memberships cost $20, Patrons $50, and Sponsors $100. All memberships are tax deductible. Interested area residents may drop off or mail membership fees or a donation to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832. Checks should be made payable to The Village of Convoy Historical Society. (photo submitted)