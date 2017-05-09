Nathan T. Joseph, 41, of Nashville, Tennessee, and formerly of Van Wert, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Portland, Tennessee.

He was born June 11, 1975, in Lancaster, the son of Larry and the late Kathryn Mohr Joseph.

He is survived by his father; a sister, Abbigail Joseph Price of Van Wert; one niece, Elizabeth Price, and nephews Tobin Joseph, Samuel, and Abram Price.

He was a 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School and graduated from the Nashville Auto-Diesel College. He had worked as an auto technician.

Memorial services are scheduled for noon Friday, May 12, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating.

Visitation is scheduled for an hour prior to the memorial at the church.

Preferred memorials to the family to assist with funeral expenses.