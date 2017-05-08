Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Leading Producers Round Table (LPRT) of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) has announced that Randy Myers of Leland Smith Insurance Services has qualified to receive the association’s prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.

The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by the LPRT to recognize association members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.

Myers and his wife, Betty, are lifetime members of Van Wert County. He began his insurance career in 1980 and started the Leland Smith Life and Health agency in 1984. This is the third consecutive year Myers has received this award.

“Myers exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers,” said Jason Bradford, president of the Northwest Ohio Association of Health Underwriters. “He has worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need.”

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.