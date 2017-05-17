VW independent/submitted information

Only minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday that resulted in a semi tractor-trailer unit overturned in the middle of U.S. 224.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash, which occurred on U.S. 224, just east of Ohio 49 south, in Van Wert County.

According to troopers, a 2015 International operated by Tyler Amborski, 21, of Toledo, failed to yield the right-of-way to a 1994 Peterbilt semi operated by Gerald Lake, 70, of Hamilton, while pulling onto U.S. 224 from a private drive at approximately 3:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake’s semi sideswiped the Amborski vehicle and then veered off into a ditch on the right side of the road. Once in the ditch, Lake’s semi began to overturn when it slid across both lanes and came to rest on its top. Amborski’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Both drivers declined treatment at the scene. The Amborski vehicle had four occupants; however, no injury was reported.

U.S. 224 was closed for approximately seven hours for recovery and cleanup efforts, but was re-opened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation.

State troopers from the Van Wert Post were assisted on scene by the Licensing and Commercial Standards Division of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wren Fire and EMS, Van Wert County EMA, Hoagy Towing and Recovery, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to use caution at intersections or private drives allowing ample time for vehicles which have the right of way, always buckle up, and never drive distracted or impaired.