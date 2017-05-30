topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

Memorial Day-Van Wert 5-28-17-Marshall

Bill Marshall (above), president of the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission, spoke during a Memorial Day service held in Woodland Cemetery on Monday. Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur also spoke during the annual Memorial Day service at the cemetery, while Ray Kiehl welcomed those who attended a service that followed in Memorial Park on West Main Street. Below, the color guard marches to the cemetery. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Memorial Day-Van Wert 5-28-17-Color Guard

POSTED: 05/30/17 at 8:08 am. FILED UNDER: News