Memorial Day-VW
Bill Marshall (above), president of the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission, spoke during a Memorial Day service held in Woodland Cemetery on Monday. Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur also spoke during the annual Memorial Day service at the cemetery, while Ray Kiehl welcomed those who attended a service that followed in Memorial Park on West Main Street. Below, the color guard marches to the cemetery. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
