Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy (above) recently gave a presentation to Crestview third grade classes regarding storm safety. As part of his presentation, McCoy discussed the history of tornadoes in Van Wert County. Students were able to see video footage of the 2002 and 2016 Van Wert tornadoes, as well as learning safety measures, facts, and precautions they can use if ever in a situation where a tornado crosses their path. McCoy also reviewed weather vocabulary with the third-graders. Following the video, students were able to ask questions. (Crestview photo)