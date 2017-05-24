Marcile Marie Bolenbaugh, 91, of Liberty Township, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 22, 1925, in Van Wert, the daughter of Artford C. and Mabel M. (Beeler) Hoghe, who both preceded her in death. On April 12, 1946, she married William Curtis Bolenbaugh in Bowling Green, and he survives.

Other survivors include her five sons, Mark M. (Mary Ann) Bolenbaugh of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ned E. (Nelda) Bolenbaugh of Little Suamico, Wisconsin, Neil R. (June) Bolenbaugh of Chagrin Falls, David L. (Barbara) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City, and James A. (Cindy Burns) Bolenbaugh of Lily, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Raymond N. Hoghe, Harold H. Hoghe, and Maurice F. Hoghe, also preceded her in death.

Marcile was a 1943 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She had worked at Van Wert County Hospital and retired from Aeroquip (Eaton) Corporation in Van Wert. She was a member of Ohio City Church of God, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 346 in Ohio City and Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastors Randy Bevington and Brad Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Church of God or Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.

Friends of Bill and Marcile are welcome to visit Bill in the coming weeks at Hearth & Home on Westwood Drive in Van Wert.