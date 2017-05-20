CLAIRE CLAY/for the VW independent

It takes a lot of ambition and drive to put oneself into an unknown situation far away from home. Lincolnview junior Dylan Neate, son of Brent and Deb Neate, will be doing just that when he attends the National Youth Leadership Forum this July. Neate, an aspiring surgeon, will be participating in the Medicine Program of the NYLF.

“I really hope this prepares me for undergrad and medical school,” said Neate, “because you never really know what will happen until you get there.”

Topping the list of Neate’s college interests are New York University and Columbia University, so it’s no surprise that he applied for the New York-based leadership program.

“There are camps all over the country,” Neate said, “but I will be spending nine days in New York touring the medical school and visiting the hospital.”

St. John’s University, the school hosting the New York camp, will be giving students the opportunity to simulate the responsibilities of a first responder, perform triage — the assessment of injuries and wounds — and interact with, and learn about, the residencies of the doctors.

NYLF is organized by Envision EMI, “a leading experiential education organization dedicated to enabling students of all ages to explore their interests and gain critical learning experiences beyond the classroom.”

Envision offers programs in medicine, engineering, law, government, and journalism, among other things, so students are able to hone in on their areas of interest.

“I can’t wait to see what the day-to-day life of a doctor is like,” Neate said. “Being immersed in this program will allow me to see things I wouldn’t otherwise.”

But this unique experience doesn’t come without challenges.

“I’m a little nervous,” said Neate. “I’m going to a different state where I won’t know anyone else, but we are all in the same boat.”

Enrollment in the program is limited to a select few, and participants must be nominated to apply. Lincolnview guidance counselor Brenda Leeth nominated Neate.

“Dylan is the perfect student for this program,” said Leeth. “He is ambitious and knowledgeable and always wants to learn more. I’m excited to see where this experience takes him.”

After the nomination is accepted by program organizers, students must enroll in one of the programs offered.

Enrollments are done on a first-come, first-served basis and often students must go with their second, third or fourth choice, and some may not be accepted into any of the programs.

“Mrs. Leeth nominated me and then I talked to my parents about it,” said Neate. “We decided I should try to do it, and I was luckily able to enroll.”

Neate praised the organization for its efforts to reach students in multiple fields all over the country.

“The camps offered aren’t just for medicine,” Neate said, “so I know what I learn and absorb will be valuable.”