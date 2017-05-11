Submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools recently held a career day for students between sixth and eighth grade. Nearly 219 middle school students had the opportunity to hear from three of 10 participating businesses and entrepreneurs.

Each student had the chance to attend three 20-minute sessions on Wednesday morning. The event was organized by Lincolnview guidance counselor Brenda Leeth in an effort to expose younger students to various career opportunities in the area.

“We wanted to show the students all that is available in this community,” said Leeth. “It’s important for our students to follow the best educational path for their careers, but keeping the best students in the area after graduation from whatever school they attend is a main goal of ours.”

Each company’s focus ranged from the most successful characteristics one should have to weekly schedules and what education is required for each career.

The businesses and entrepreneurs present included: Amber Davis of Schrader Realty, Central Mutual Insurance Companies, Eaton Corporation, First Federal Savings & Loan, First United Methodist Church Preschool, Gaylord E. Leslie Wellness Center, Van Wert County Hospital, Wassenberg Art Center, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, and the YMCA.

“I think this is a great opportunity,” said Alyssa Evans, exercise specialist at the wellness center. “I started as a dietitian and figured out that I needed to switch, so this event allowed me to show the kids that it’s okay to not know and to switch it up.”

Evans explained all the various aspects of her job, which includes assisting members of the wellness center and helping patients of recent cardiac procedures recover more quickly.

Davis also explained her responsibilities as a realtor, but her motivation for involvement in the career day was different than others.

“I participated so the kids could get an idea of what’s available career-wise,” said Davis. “It could help when they are scheduling their high school classes; that way, they can start picking classes in the direction of what they are interested in.”

This middle school career day follows a previous career fair held for high school students this April featuring 34 area businesses.