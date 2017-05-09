Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON – Alena Looser’s two-run home run in the top of the 14th inning lifted the Lady Lancers to a 9-7 win over Bluffton on Monday.

Lakin Brant and Makenzie each finished with three hits for Lincolnview, while Looser, Carly Wendel and Zoe Miller each had two.

Macala Ashbaugh struck out seven, and earned the win.

“The girls worked hard the entire game and never once gave up,” Lincolnview head coach Kylie Owens said. “That’s more than any coach could ask for.”

The Lady Lancers improved to 6-7 (3-4 Northwest Conference).

Lincolnview will square off against Crestview in the Division IV sectional semifinals on Thursday.