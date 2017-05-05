Lloyd Victor Gause, 99, of Rockford, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at his lifelong home.

He was born December 29, 1917, in Mercer County, the son of J. Estle Gause and Rosetta (Slusser) Gause, who both preceded him in death. On October 15, 1944, he married the former Florence E. Shively, who died March 14, 2017.

Survivors include three children, David (Lois) Gause, Vickie (Tim) Bollenbacher, and Marjorie (Jay) Ellis, all of Rockford; 11 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Eulah Shank of Hoagland, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

An infant son; four brothers, Ralph, Gale, Chester, and Lewis Ray Gause; six sisters, Beatrice Huston, Thelma Gehron, Anna Gehron, and Mary, Esther, and Honore Gause who all three passed away as young children; three half-brothers, Clarence, LeRoy, and Charles Gause; and a half-sister, Amotie Gause, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Tom Brunstrup officiating. Burial will follow in East Bethel Cemetery outside Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Chattanooga United Methodist Church, or the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

