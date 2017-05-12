Submitted information

Lincolnview’s 88 junior high and 76 high school choir students presented a spring choral concert on Tuesday. The two choirs were directed by Stacie Korte and accompanied by Annette Hoverman.

The junior high choir performed five pieces including “Cripple Creek,” “Swing Down, Ezekiel!” and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Four junior high ensembles performed the following pieces: “In My Dream,” “The Moon,” “A Voice From a Dream” and “Rock Island Line.”

The high school choir performed five pieces, including “Africa,” “On My Way to Jordan,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” featuring soloist Lainie Jones.

The select ensemble, which includes seniors Katlyn Wendel, Claira Rhoades, and Angel Proctor, as well as juniors Alana Williams and Lainie Jones, sang “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” “Time after Time,” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

“I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” featuring soloists Brad Korte, Ryan Rager, and Alek Bowersock, was performed by the high school boys.

Two seniors, Rager and Wendel, performed piano solos of “How Great Thou Art” and “My Tribute,” respectively.

Each year, senior students have the opportunity to present their parents with a flower during the song, “For Just a Little While.” This year, 15 seniors gave out a flower.

Together, the combined choirs concluded the concert with “Humble and Kind.”

The high school choir received all superior ratings at the District III OMEA competition and an excellent rating at the OMEA state competition.

The junior high choir will perform in the District III OMEA competition at 4:30 p.m. today at Parkway High School. This contest is free and open to the public.