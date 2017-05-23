Van Wert Police

May 21, 8:29 p.m. — Marijuana paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana were turned over to police to be destroyed.

May 21, 12:28 a.m. — Joshua D. Junod, 32, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 6, was arrested for disorderly conduct-persisting and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of an incident at his residence.

May 21, 3:48 p.m. — Ian D. Taylor, 23, of 1002 E. Main St., was cited for having physical control of a vehicle while impaired and possession of drug abuse instruments as a result of a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

May 18, 3:47 p.m. — Carrie L. Dunn, 31, of 214 N. Race St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and endangering children following a traffic stop near the intersection of Sycamore and Race streets.

May 20, 5:11 p.m. — Louis M. Roy, 33, of 313 W. Main St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

May 19, 6:09 p.m. — Lisa A. Miller, 40, of St. Marys, was cited for OVI as a result of a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Washington Street.

May 17, 6:47 a.m. — Johnathon MC Wilt, 26, of 375 High St., was cited for possession of marijuana while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

May 16, 5:23 p.m. — Ryan L. Miller, 27, of 329 South Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Adult Probation Department.

May 10, 4:28 p.m. — James A.L. Vibbert, 20, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 7, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of an investigation at his residence.

May 9, 5:46 p.m. — Shawna R. Tate, 21, of Akron, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia while at Van Wert West Apartments, 816 W. Main St.

May 8, 3:34 p.m. — Darrell E. Swander, 59, of Ohio City, was arrested for assault for an incident that occurred in the 600 block of West Ervin Road.

May 9, 12:33 a.m. — The McDonald’s restaurant at 1162 S. Shannon St. reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill.