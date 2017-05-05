VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement after voting to pass H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which repeals Obamacare and replaces it with patient-centered heath care.

“It’s very evident that Obamacare is failing the American people, and its problems continue to grow. Just yesterday, more than 70,000 Iowans found out they might not have a single insurer to purchase insurance from on their exchanges next year. Last year, more than 5.5 million people decided to pay an IRS penalty instead of purchasing insurance they can’t afford.

“The promises of Obamacare have been thoroughly broken, and the problems it has foisted on hardworking families can’t be ignored. Constituents in my district have told me about skyrocketing premiums, difficultly using their insurance, and the lack of choices they face thanks to Obamacare. Out of the 14 counties I represent, four are facing a reality where there won’t be a single insurer available on the exchanges, and another five counties will most likely only have one insurer available.

“The AHCA keeps in place protections for pre-existing conditions while giving states more flexibility to improve their health care marketplaces and bring down the cost of insurance. At the same time, the bill repeals Obamacare’s burdensome mandates and costly taxes that hurt Ohio families and small businesses, and it establishes a Patient and State Stability Fund that will provide funding to states so they can implement policies that work best for their citizens. The legislation also makes needed reforms to the Medicaid program while ensuring a stable transition during the implementation of the AHCA.

“Our health care system desperately needs rescuing from the disaster that is Obamacare, and that’s why I voted to pass the American Health Care Act and provide much needed relief for Ohioans.”

In addition to passing the American Health Care Act, Latta also voted to pass H.R. 2192, legislation that ensures that Members of Congress and congressional staff will be subject to the AHCA when it passes the Senate and is signed into law. Due to procedural issues, that legislation had to be passed as a stand-alone bill.

In addition to passing the AHCA, Latta also joined his colleagues in passing H.R. 1644, the Korean Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act, by a near unanimous vote Thursday afternoon. The legislation significantly strengthens existing sanctions against the North Korean regime by restricting access to money and materials to fund the rogue country’s weapons programs.

The bill also mandates sanctions against any foreign person buying certain metals or minerals from North Korea, and expands the ability to impose sanctions. The bill also prohibits goods that are produced through North Korean forced labor from entering the United States. North Korea has launched 49 missiles since 2015 including a missile test last Saturday.

“North Korea continues to flaunt international norms as their government advances their capabilities to fire nuclear weapons at the U.S. mainland,” said Latta. “It’s critical that the U.S. and our allies maintain sustained pressure on this rogue regime in order to gain leverage and change their behavior. Today’s bipartisan vote shows the American people are united in their support of holding the North Korean government accountable.”