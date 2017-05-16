Van Wert independent sports

KALIDA — The Lincolnview Lancers closed their baseball season on a high note on Monday, with a 4-1 victory over the host Kalida Wildcats.

All four runs came in the fifth inning. Sam Myers opened with a single, then Chayten Overholt reached first on an error. A double by Brayden Evans scored Myers, then Overholt scored on a ground out by Gavin Carter. A bunt single to first scored Evans, followed by an Ethan Kemler double that plated Youtsey.

The Lancers finished with seven hits, including two by Youtsey.

Carter pitched a complete game four hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Lincolnview (11-15) finished the season with three straight victories.

Box score:

Lincolnview 000 040 0 – 4

Kalida 000 100 1 – 1