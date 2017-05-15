Van Wert independents sports

BLUFFTON – The Lincolnview Lancers enjoyed three first place finishes, at Saturday’s Northwest Conference Track and Field Championship finals at Bluffton’s Salzman Stadium.

The boys 4 x 200 meter relay team of Casey Garay, Brad Korte, Ryan Rager, and Logan Williams took top honors with a school record time of 1:33.73, while the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Korte, Rager, Williams Austin Elick finished first, with a time of 3:35.95.

Lincolnview’s Karter Tow won the 3200 meter run, with a time of 10:19.22.

On the girls side, Olivia Gorman was Lincolnview’s top finisher, taking second place in the long jump (14-8).

Crestview’s highest finishers were Chelsea Taylor, who placed second in the high jump (4-10), and Tyler White, who took second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16:07.

The host Pirates won the boys NWC team title, while Lincolnview finished third, and Crestview ninth. Columbus Grove captured the girls team title, with Lincolnview finishing sixth, and Crestview eighth.