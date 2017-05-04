Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers were held to just two hits, in Wednesday’s 4-0 Northwest Conference loss to Columbus Grove.

The Bulldogs had just four hits of their own, but one of those was an two RBI single in the third. Columbus Grove also scored on a bases loaded walk in the same inning.

The final run of the game came in the seventh inning, when the Bulldogs scored on a passed ball.

Lincolnview’s hits came in the bottom of the first, a single by Chayten Overholt, and a single by Jaden Youtsey in the bottom of the sixth.

Youtsey started on the mound and was charged with the loss, after giving up three runs on two hits, while striking out five and walking five. Ethan Kemler pitched the remaining four innings, and allowed one run on two hits, while striking out four and walking three.

The loss dropped the Lancers to 7-14 (3-4 NWC).