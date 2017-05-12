Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview won a low-scoring affair, defeating Antwerp 2-1 in non-conference play on Thursday.

Antwerp’s lone run came in the top of the first inning, but the Lancers countered in the bottom half of the inning, when Chayten Overholt scored on a fly ball by Gavin Carter.

The winning run came in the fourth, when Ethan Kemler hit an RBI single that scored Thad Walker.

The Lancers finished the game with four hits, including two by Kemler.

Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey tossed a complete game three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

The Lancers (10-15) will close out their season Monday at Kalida.

Box score

Antwerp 100 000 0 – 1

Lincolnview 100 100 x – 2