CONVOY – The Crestview Lady Knights piled up 14 runs on 13 hits, and topped the Van Wert Lady Cougars 14-4 in Wednesday’s non-conference softball game at Owen Pugh Field.

The Lady Knights scored seven of their runs in the third inning, then four more in the fourth, before adding single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early.

The Lady Cougars scored two of their runs in the fourth, and two more in the fifth inning.

Cora Millay led Crestview with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Sydney Bowen, Kristen Etzler, Hannah Binnion, Caitlyn O’Hagan and Lexi Gregory each scored two runs, and Bowen and Codi Miller each had doubles for the Lady Knights.

Victoria Lichtensteiger went all six innings, and gave up six hits, while striking out five and walking just one.

Katie Coplin had a double and an RBI for Van Wert. Lauren Moore, Allison Kennedy and Allie Hall also drove in runs for the Lady Cougars.

Kateri Steinecker pitched 2.1 innings, and was charged with the loss, after giving up eight runs on seven hits. She struck out two, and walked three. Coplin pitched 1.1 innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Laine Spoor pitched the remaining two innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

The Lady Knights improved to 10-10 with the win, while Van Wert dropped to 8-10.

Box score:

Van Wert 000 022 – 4

Crestview 017 411 – 11