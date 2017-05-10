Lady Knights fall to Allen East
Van Wert independent sports
HARROD – Allen East was too much for Crestview, as the Lady Mustangs no-hit the Lady Knights and won 12-3 on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first inning, Allen East scored two runs in the second inning, four more in the third, then three runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Crestview scored a run in third inning, and two more in the fifth.
Each team committed four errors.
The Lady Knights (11-11, 5-3 Northwest Conference) will host Lincolnview tomorrow in Division IV sectional action.
