HARROD – Allen East was too much for Crestview, as the Lady Mustangs no-hit the Lady Knights and won 12-3 on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, Allen East scored two runs in the second inning, four more in the third, then three runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Crestview scored a run in third inning, and two more in the fifth.

Each team committed four errors.

The Lady Knights (11-11, 5-3 Northwest Conference) will host Lincolnview tomorrow in Division IV sectional action.