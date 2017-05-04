SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – It was supposed to be a showdown between the first and second place teams in the Northwest Conference.

Instead, the Crestview Knights took advantage of Delphos Jefferson’s mistakes (including four errors), and jumped out to an 8-0 first inning lead, on the way to a five inning, 11-0 win.

The victory gave Crestview (13-4, 7-0 NWC) an outright conference championship. The Knights have won or shared the NWC baseball title in five of the last six seasons.

“This group of kids have worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position of winning the NWC,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said.

The Wildcats dropped to 13-11 (6-2 NWC).

After working out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first inning, the Knights went to work offensively. After loading the bases themselves, Brant Richardson hit an RBI single, then Dylan Hicks walked, for a quick 2-0 lead.

Derek Biro hit a sacrifice fly, then Derek Stout fly ball that was dropped to increase the Crestview advantage to 5-0.

Two batters later, Zechariah Simerman closed out the scoring in the inning, with a three-RBI double.

In the second inning, the Knights quickly loaded the bases again, then closed out the scoring with three more runs, with Jacob Painter, Richardson and Hicks each crossing home plate, for the final tally of 11-0.

“Tremendous start for us, taking advantage of our opportunities in the first and second innings,” Wharton said.

Simerman led the Knights with three RBI, while Richardson finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. As a team, Crestview finished with five hits.

Spencer Rolsten pitched all five innings, and was given credit for the win.

“Spencer was solid once again, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out nine,” Wharton said.

Crestview has one remaining conference game, against Allen East. It was rained out last Saturday, and has not yet been rescheduled.

Box score:

Delphos Jefferson 000 000 0 –0

Crestview 830 000 x-11