SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA – Van Wert’s Ryan Keber captured second place at third singles, during Saturday’s action at the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

After winning his opening round match, Keber advanced to the semifinals and won by default when his opponent, Drew Rosengarten from Celina had to default due to illness.

In the tournament finals, Keber fell to top-seeded Jackson Schaaf of Shawnee 6-4, 6-4.

“He (Keber) played really well in the finals, probably the best he’s played all year,” co-head coach Chuck Rollins said. “He really pushed the kid from Shawnee.”

Shawnee, the regular season WBL champion, won the league tournament by sweeping all five finals matches. Van Wert finished fourth in the regular season, and tied for fourth with Elida and Kenton in the tournament.

At first singles, Van Wert’s Michael Etter finished sixth, and at second singles, Gabe Rollins finished fifth.

Both of Van Wert’s doubles teams (Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher, and Zane Fast and Michael Hellman) finished seventh.

“We played really well as a team, but we lost a lot of close matches in the main draw,” Rollins said. “We had a decent tournament.”

The Cougars will begin Division II sectional play at UNOH on Thursday, with more action slated for Saturday.