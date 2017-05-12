Joseph A. Eachus of Van Wert passed away Friday, May 12, 2017.

He was born January 8, 1933, in Gallipolis, the son of Ben and Madge Eachus, who both preceded him in death. On December 19, 1954, he married the former Jane Ellen Norris, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Linda (Robert) Pelton of Hicksville and Sally (Jack) Jeffrey of Lima; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Thomas Eachus and Dan Eachus, also preceded him in death.

Private family funeral services will be conducted. There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

