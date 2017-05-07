Print for later

Jerry Lee Now passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017.

He was born July 13, 1937, the son of Orville and Grace (Copeland) Now, who both preceded him in death. He married Phyllis Ann (Ross) Now, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Kim A. (Phil) Winings and Kris K. (Chuck) Black; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A son, Kelly G. Now, also preceded him in death.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

