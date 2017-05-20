Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced passage of House Bill 115, which would establish a voluntary program to help facilitate effective communication between law enforcement and individuals with communication disabilities.

Under the legislation, sponsored by State Representatives Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster), individuals may voluntarily submit a verification form, signed by their physician, to a local Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be designated as an individual with a communication disability. The information is then made available to state and local law enforcement only through the Law Enforcement Automated Data Systems, more commonly referred to as LEADS.

“I believe House Bill 115 is sound legislation that will assist our law enforcement,” said Riedel. “This database is an additional tool to help them serve and protect our communities.”

Ultimately, the legislation aims to be a positive, beneficial resource for the law enforcement community and people who suffer from communication disabilities such as autism, a hearing impairment and PTSD. By notifying officers that the driver may have difficulty speaking before they approach the vehicle, it allows them to put into action their training for how to best serve disabled individuals.

The bill allows Ohioans over the age of 18 to enroll in the system, as well as minors who are enrolled by their parents or guardians. The database would also be a private, no-labels system that only officers have access to, providing privacy to those who choose to enroll.

House Bill 115 is a Buckeye Pathway bill aimed at strengthening Ohio families and communities. The legislation now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.