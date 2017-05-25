Submitted information

The Van Wert Master Gardeners are offering three free educational programs this summer for children ages 3-10 at the Children’s Garden at Smiley Park.

The first program is “Sow and Grow” and will be on Thursday, June 22. This program will teach kids how to plant a vegetable garden along with flowers.

The second is “Wonderful World of Insects” on Thursday, July 20. Guest speaker Curtis Young will teach children all about the fascinating world of insects.

The last of the three programs is “Fruit of Your Labor” on Thursday, August 10. Children will have a chance to make a healthy pizza out of ingredients from the garden.

All sessions will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Each child will get a snack and water for the sessions and will be able to take home a project they completed from that day’s session.

For more information or to register, call the Park Office at 419.238.9121 or visit http://vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com/childrens-garden1.htm.