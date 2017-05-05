Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 will hold their annual Elks Soccer Shoot May 6, with registration at 10:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive. The shoot will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The contest is open to boys and girls in four different age groups: 7 and under; 8 and 9 years; 10-11 years and 12-13 years. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal.

Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts, and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot in Findlay on June 3. District winners will advance to the State Contest in Coshocton July 29. District winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate families by the Ohio Elks Association.

The rain date – only if pouring and/or lightning – will be May 13.