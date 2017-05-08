The Salvation Army recently had its first Easter Egg Hunt. Lt. Josh Morales and Waltmire (a Crestview High School senior) worked together on the project, along with volunteers to create an Easter Egg Hunt held in Fountain Park. Eggs were collected, a bike was given away to the child finding the “right” egg, and some squirrels even ran off with an egg or two. Rich Jellison was the photographer who took pictures with the Easter Bunny. The event was a huge success in its first year and Lt. Morales, along with Salvation Army volunteers, hope to see more kids and parents next Easter. Shown is Lt. Morales of the Salvation Army with Waltmire and the Easter Bunny (also known as Sonny Chorvas). (photo submitted)