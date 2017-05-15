Dwight Edward Gardner, 90, of Van Wert, and formerly of Convoy, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Vancrest Nursing Home in Van Wert.

He was born March 22, 1927, in Van Wert County, the son of Ed and Estella (Wolf) Gardner, who both preceded him in death. He married Joan J. (Shook) Gardner, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Connie (Bob) of Manheim, Pennsylvania, Ron Gardner of Dublin, Dennis (Patti) Garner of Sylvania, and Marlene (Gary) Martz of Van Wert; two stepsons, Jay (Phyllis) Stephenson of Scott and David (Sherry) Stephenson of Monroeville, Indiana; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Five sisters, Lena Shearer, Inas Mace, Esther Warner, Marian Gardner, and Joyce Rosendahl, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Alspach-Gearhart. Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.