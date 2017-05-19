Danny E. Agler, 74, of Convoy, passed away at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Parkview Home & Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born August 3, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Bruce A. and Esther (Waldron) Agler, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include three sons, Curtis A. Agler of Decatur, Indiana, Jamison (Marsha) Agler of Convoy, and Spencer (Jen) Balliet of Van Wert; a brother, Steven Agler of Van Wert; and five grandchildren.

Two sons, Michael A. and Christopher A. Agler; a brother, Larry Agler; and one sister, Connie Barnes, also preceded him in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Taylor Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.