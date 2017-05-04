Van Wert independent news

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education filled two intervention specialist positions for the coming school year, approved a girls’ soccer coach, and approved a student services agreement during a special meeting held Wednesday evening.

The board approved one-year contracts for Anthony Wiechert as a middle school/high school intervention specialist and Adrienne May as a middle school intervention specialist. Both are effective the 2017-18 school year.

Also Wednesday, the board approved John Dowler as the Crestview varsity girls’ soccer coach, effective the upcoming school year, while also authorizing a service agreement with the Student Learning Center.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no action taken prior to adjournment.