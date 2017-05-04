Crestview hires intervention specialists
Van Wert independent news
CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education filled two intervention specialist positions for the coming school year, approved a girls’ soccer coach, and approved a student services agreement during a special meeting held Wednesday evening.
The board approved one-year contracts for Anthony Wiechert as a middle school/high school intervention specialist and Adrienne May as a middle school intervention specialist. Both are effective the 2017-18 school year.
Also Wednesday, the board approved John Dowler as the Crestview varsity girls’ soccer coach, effective the upcoming school year, while also authorizing a service agreement with the Student Learning Center.
The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no action taken prior to adjournment.
POSTED: 05/04/17 at 8:01 am. FILED UNDER: News