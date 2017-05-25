Heavy rains have caused flooding in the southwestern portion of Van Wert County. According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, between 4 and nearly 7 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Ohio City to Wren. The above photo by Beth Marchek shows flooding in the downtown area of Wren. In a photo taken by McCoy, Willow Bend Country Club’s basement (below) also has water flooding the basement pro shop and meeting rooms (click here for aerial flooding photos by Steve Bailey and Randy Thompson and other photos by Scott Truxell).