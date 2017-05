Submitted information

The next meeting of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, in the Fireside Room of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

One of the Van Wert County commissioners will speak to the group on hot topics of interest. Join the group for coffee and doughnuts at 9:45 that morning. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. All retirees and guests are welcome.