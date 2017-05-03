Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert shut out by Celina

CELINA – The Cougars were held to one hit, a third inning single by Darius Eddins, in Tuesday’s 4-0 Western Buckeye League loss to the Bulldogs.

Celina scored twice in the first inning, with the other two runs coming in the third inning.

Caleb Fetzer pitched 3.2 innings for the Cougars, and gave up four runs on three hits, while walking five and striking out five. Holden Willingham pitched 1.1 innings and gave up 1 hit, walked one, and struck out one. Lawson Blackmore pitched the final inning and had identical numbers.

Van Wert dropped to 15-5 (3-4 WBL).

Lincolnview defeats Continental

The Lancers won for the second time in as many nights, by topping Continental 7-3.

The Pirates led 1-0 going into the third inning, but Lincolnview (7-13) scored two runs, when Chayten Overholt and Gavin Carter each stole home.

Continental tied the game in the top of the fourth, but the Lancers scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Brayden Evans drove in Ethan Kemler, then a single by Braxton Fox scored Overhholt. After that, Evans and Jaden Youtsey scored on a two-RBI double by Nick Motycka.

Lincolnview’s last run came in the fifth inning, when Overholt stole home for the second time in the game.

Ethan Parsons pitched six innings, and allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out eight and walking three. Youtsey and Overholt pitched in relief, and each one struck out a batter.

Crestview victorious over Ayersville, game change announced

AYERSVILLE – The Crestview Knights defeated the Pilots 9-2 on Tuesday. The victory improved Crestview’s record to 12-4.

Tomorrow’s game against Delphos Jefferson has been moved to today, beginning at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Crestview.

The Knights are in first place in the Northwest Conference (12-4, 6-0 NWC) while the Wildcats are in second (13-10, 6-1).