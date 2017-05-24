Van Wert Manor cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new assisted living section during its Grand Slam Open House. In addition to nine assisted living rooms (one is shown below), the wing also includes its own separate entrance, a dining area, a beauty salon, and kitchenette. Each room has its own bathroom and shower. Above, Administrator Jacque Welch cuts the ribbon for the new wing while Van Wert Manor staff members and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent