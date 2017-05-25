Laudick’s Jewelry will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown is Katie Harting of Laudick’s Jewelry and YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. (YMCA photo)