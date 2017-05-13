Melissa Mefferd (right), representing Avangrid Renewables, presented a check for $1,500 to Jane Jones, board member of the Village of Convoy Historical Society, for the Convoy Opera House restoration project. Fund raising for Phase 2 of the restoration project has begun to raise an additional $30,000, to include making the Opera House handicap accessible. A memorial/honoree plaque will be displayed for monetary gifts of $1,000 or more. Interested area residents may drop off or mail donations to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832. Checks should be made payable to The Village of Convoy Historical Society. (photo submitted)