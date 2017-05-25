We are gearing up for our 61st annual June Art Exhibit. Over 150 entrees have been received this year, which is up considerably from 2016. Thanks to all the artists who entered their work!

This exhibit will open on Saturday, June 10, from 6–9 p.m., with an opening party at 6 that evening. Zak Ward of Toledo will return to provide live acoustic music. We will have free appetizers and cash bar. This exhibit is brought to you by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor.

Growers of fruits and veggies and artisans! Applications are currently being accepted for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays, beginning June 10, and will continue through September 30. Market times on those Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website. In addition, “last Saturdays” of each of month of our market season will feature live music, demos, and a couple of food trucks. Marketing support such as branded grocery bags, signage and punch cards will also be provided.

We are also gearing up for the third annual Town Creek Live! Duck adoptions are now Live! Get your quack-pack, six for $25 or individual ducks for $5.

Brought to you by Main Street Van Wert and Wassenberg Art Center, this growing festival always has something new and fun. Each year we choose an entity to share the duck sale proceeds and this year’s recipients are Wren Baseball and Crestview FFA. You may purchase your quackers here: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/events.html or contact Wassenberg Art Center or a representative of Main Street Van Wert, Wren Baseball, or Crestview FFA.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available.

5/27: Glowing Luminary Workshop: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow! are underway. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical and magical is if you make your own luminary and join in the exhibit!

We are also making giant duck luminaries to carry in the Peony Parade this year! We need duck makers and carriers! We will show you how to make these luminaries, it’s easy. Come to our workshop on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For your own personal luminary, a $10 donation is appreciated to offset costs. If you are making a duck, there is no charge.

Summer Art Camp registration is open for the summer season. First session is scheduled Tuesday–Friday, June 20-30. Ages 6-11 attend from 10 a.m.-noon, instructor: Ashley Balyeat and ages 11–16 attend from 1-3 p.m. with instructor Diane Bendele. The second camp will be conducted in August with more information on all camps coming soon! Please call or email the art center or visit this link to register. http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/summer-camps.html.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

5/24: Come on in and make or work on your luminary already in progress. Free Night! Cash bar will be open.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website: wassenbergartcenter.org.