CELINA — The Lincolnview Lancers opened their ACME season Saturday, with two wins over Celina.

The Lancers won game one 3-2 in eight innings, then sealed the doubleheader sweep with a five inning, 4-3 victory.

After Chayten Overholt and Jaden Youtsey scored on RBIs by Gavin Carter and Braxton Fox in the first inning, Celina plated two runs to tie the game in the bottom of of the seventh, and forced an extra inning.

Lincolnview scored in the top of the eighth, when Carter and Youtsey both singled and executed a double steal, followed by an Ethan Kemler squeeze to bring in Carter for the go ahead run.

Carter led the Lancers with three hits, Chayten Overholt had two hits, and Youtsey, Fox, and Ethan Parsons each finished with one hit.

Youtsey pitched six innings and Kemler closed out the final two innings.

In the second game, the Lancers again jumped out to a two run lead after in the first inning.

Chayten Overholt and Brayden Evans each scored after reaching via walks. Youtsey collected an RBI in the first.

Lincolnview’s remaining two runs came in the top of the fourth, when Parsons and Myers reached on a base hit and a walk. Collin Overholt then lined a single to center field for his first career hit and two RBI.

Celina scored three runs in the bottom of fourth, but Lincolnview was able to hang on for the 4-3 victory.

Parsons and Collin Overholt each had a hit for the Lancers. Gavin Carter and Ethan Parsons pitched for the Lancers.