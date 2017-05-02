Van Wert independent news

Two people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for hearings on criminal charges.

Alexandra Whisman, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including 60 days in jail and up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, as well as a drug court assessment, and pay a monthly probation fee.

David Haught Jr., 31, of Ada, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for cocaine use.

He was resentenced to five years of community control, with the addition of up to six months in the WORTH Center.