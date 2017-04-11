Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is now accepting applications for the Young Women’s Christian Association Scholarship.

Three scholarships, one $500 scholarship and two $250 scholarships, will be awarded through the Young Women’s Christian Association of Van Wert County to deserving young women in the community.

The money can be used at the recipients’ discretion in pursuit of their future goals or plans. Awards will be presented to the final three recipients at a recognition dinner held May 2 at the YWCA. Attendees will be notified via phone by April 25.

Applicants must be senior girls who attend a Van Wert County high school or reside within the county. The applicant must volunteer in a community organization (school driven, YWCA programs, hospital, Salvation Army, Red Cross, etc.) and display leadership that fulfills the mission of the YWCA.

Applications are available through all county high school guidance counselors’ offices, as well as at the front desk of the YWCA. All applications are due by Friday, April 21.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is an affiliate of the United Way of Van Wert County. For more information