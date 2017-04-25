Submitted information

The YWCA’s Geranium Sale is now on.

The plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots for $3.50 per plant. Colors available are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, and light salmon. All pre-orders and payment must be received by Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m.

Geraniums will be available for pick-up Wednesday, May 10, between 1 and 6 p.m., and Thursday, May 11, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hanging baskets will also be available to purchase for $20 starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and continuing through Thursday, May 5, while supplies last. Pre-orders are not allowed on the hanging baskets, so buyers should come early to get the best selection.

The annual Geranium Sale supports the social service work of the YWCA throughout the year, including the Transitional Living program, domestic violence services, and Youth Enrichment program.

For more information, contact Executive Director Kimberly I. Laudick at 419.238.6639.