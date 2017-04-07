Submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society announces its first speaker for this year.

On Sunday, April 9, Van Wert County YWCA Executive Director Kim Laudick will discuss the history of the YWCA. In 2016, the YW celebrated its 100th anniversary in the community. Laudick will talk about how Van Wert became the home to both a YMCA and YWCA, noting that Van Wert is the smallest community in the world to be blessed with both organizations. She will also share how the mission and focus of the YWCA has changed over the years.

Laudick, a lifetime resident of Van Wert, earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. Prior to working at the YW, she was involved in local business, marketing, and event planning.

Join the Historical Society in the Museum Annex this Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m., to hear Laudick speak.