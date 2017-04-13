Submitted information

On Thursday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 25, the YMCA will hold a free senior fitness open house from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at the YM’s facility at 241 W. Main St.

The event is open to the public. Seniors wanting to learn more about the programs the Y has to offer can speak with its friendly staff and current program participants, observe or participate in a fitness class, or take a tour of the facility.

The senior fitness staff will be available to answer any questions about the Y, check eligibility for a free membership through the SilverSneakers® Program or Silver & Fit Program®, or provide information about the YMCA’s SilverPlus membership option.

Anyone interested in coming to the open house can enter through Door 9, which offers ground level entry into the building and is handicap accessible.

“I am very excited to open the doors to the Y and welcome in guests of all fitness levels, said YMCA Membership Director Kristin Lichtensteiger. “If you have been contemplating an exercise program, but aren’t sure of where to start, or have been exercising but are interested in learning more, the Y has several avenues that one can take.

“With the help the Y’s knowledgeable staff, I am positive each person will leave with a plan to be the best you yet,” she added.

Questions can be directed to Lichtensteiger by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.