William Jones

William “Bill” Jones, 72, of Fort Myers, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017, surrounded by family and friends, after an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ollen Jones and Francis (Hagerman) Jones of Van Wert, and is survived by his brother, Ollen (Bonnie) Jones Jr. of Convoy; his son, William Steven (Amy) Jones of Huntington, Indiana; and his daughter, Angela Marie (Thomas) Henry of Granger, Indiana; as well as five grandchildren, Chelsea Kaylee Jones, Lindsey Danielle Jones, Christian Thomas Henry, William Riley Henry, and Rowen Marshall Henry; and four stepgrandchildren; Haven, Mara, Juliet, and Samuel Reiger. He is also survived by many nieces and great-nieces and nephews, as well as his favorite furry friend, Tasha.

Born March 1, 1945, in Van Wert, Bill graduated from Van Wert High School in 1963. In 1966, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1970 after four years of service. Following his service in the Air Force, he attended Ivy Tech and received an associate’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in safety management.

He worked as security director at Phelps Dodge Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 25 years and was later self-employed as a safety consultant and taught at Ivy Tech. Bill also worked at Louisville Scrap Iron and Auburn Foundry. He retired with an honorary membership in the United Auto Workers union for his years of service in safety, was a founding member of the Indiana Association of Safety Directors, and was a participant of the Free Mason Society.

Bill later moved to Florida and spent his time shooting with his friends (Ab, Ted, and Larry), golfing, and was an avid Western movie watcher. Bill was known as a friend to all who knew him. He was quick witted, lighthearted, always had a smile, and something smart to say.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy

Family will greet friends from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Bill’s family would like to thank the staff and healthcare professionals at HealthPark Medical Center and Hope HealthCare Services (Hospice House) in Fort Myers, as well as the numerous family members and friends who helped to care for Bill during his illness.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hope HealthCare Services (Hope Hospice) at 9470 HealthPark Circle Fort Myers, FL 33908. “Happy trails to you, until we meet again”. You will be missed dad, brother, uncle, and friend.